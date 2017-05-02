SEOUL, May 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0742 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 2 133.6 -45.0 -130.1 ^April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 Month to date 133.6 -45.0 -130.1 Year to date 6.390.1 -5,212.7 -3,572.7 ^ April 28 figures revised. ($1 = 1,128.7300 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)