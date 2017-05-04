BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
SEOUL, May 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 4 364.3 -333.6 -70.8 ^May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 Month to date 499.8 -381.0 -200.5 Year to date 6,756.3 -5,548.7 -3,643.1 ^ May 2 figures revised. ($1 = 1,132.8700 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.