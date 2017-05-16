Australia shares end higher; New Zealand hits record closing high
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for attractive dividend yields.
SEOUL, May 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0738 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 16 -108.0 44.6 23.8 ^May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 Month to date 748.5 -33.9 -986.1 Year to date 7,004.9 -5,201.5 -4,428.6 * Offshore investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 510.5 billion won ($458.10 million) worth. ^ May 15 figures revised. ($1 = 1,114.3900 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for attractive dividend yields.
SHANGHAI, June 19 China stocks rose on Monday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index snapping a three-day losing streak, on signs that tight liquidity is easing and as fewer new listings are expected to come onto the market.
ABU DHABI, June 19 French gas and power group Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co. Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on Monday.