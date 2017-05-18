SEOUL, May 18 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 18 *23.7 -60.7 -19.0
^May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7
May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4
May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0
May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5
May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1
May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5
May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2
May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9
May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7
April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9
April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9
April 26 298.4 76.8 -368
April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8
April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5
Month to date 1,120.9 -285.0 -843.7
Year to date 7,377.4 -5,452.6 -4,286.3
* Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
264.5 billion won ($235.14 million).
^ May 17 figures revised.
($1 = 1,124.8700 won)
(Reporting by Yuna Park)