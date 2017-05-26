SEOUL, May 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0749 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 26 *113.6 95.7 -260.3 ^May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 Month to date 1,706.5 -22.9 -1,961.2 Year to date 7,963.0 -5,190.5 -5,403.8 ^ May 25 figures revised. *Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 307.9 billion won ($275.34 million) worth. ($1 = 1,118.2500 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)