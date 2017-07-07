India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
SEOUL, July 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 7 -139.5 31.4 64.3 ^July 6 217.3 -399.9 129.1 July 5 -6.5 -81.6 54.0 July 4 -192.9 104.1 44.7 July 3 105.4 -84.5 -84.3 June 30 -41.0 -120.0 108.6 June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.7 June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 Month to date -16.1 -430.5 207.7 Year to date 9,233.4 -8,691.5 -3,889.6 ^ July 6 figures revised. ($1 = 1,153.4600 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.