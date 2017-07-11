FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           July 11          101.1          -20.3         -124.1
          ^July 10          -57.1           77.2          -46.2
            July 7          275.7           54.9           63.6
            July 6          217.3         -399.9          129.1
            July 5           -6.5          -81.6           54.0
            July 4         -192.9          104.1           44.7
            July 3          105.4          -84.5          -84.3
           June 30          -41.0         -120.0          108.6
           June 29          100.0           20.1         -166.7
           June 28         -181.1           -6.3          133.5
           June 27           54.2         -326.0          222.1
           June 26           43.1         -122.5           22.0
           June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
                                                               
     Month to date          443.1         -350.1           36.8
      Year to date        9,692.6       -8,611.1       -4,060.5
 ^ July 10 figures revised.


($1 = 1,152.0000 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

