SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is investing about $500 million in mezzanine financing to fund private equity firm MBK Partners' acquisition of Tesco's South Korean unit, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

The source said outside managers of the pension fund's assets had decided on the investment, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media about the matter.

A National Pension Service spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)