SEOUL, July 2 Private equity firms Affinity
Equity Partners and Carlyle Group were among four
potential buyers shortlisted for the sale of Tesco PLC's
South Korean unit seen worth around $6 billion, a South
Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs' private equity arm and MBK Partners
were the other parties shortlisted for the sale, the Korea
Economic Daily said, citing an unnamed investment banking
source.
MBK and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Spokesmen for
Affinity, Carlyle and Tesco's South Korean unit could not be
immediately reached.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Brown)