SEOUL Aug 10 The deadline for the next round of
bids for Tesco PLC's South Korean business has been
extended to Aug. 24 from Aug. 17, four people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Two of the people told Reuters the deadline was extended in
part because South Korea's government recently declared Friday
to be a public holiday.
A Tesco spokesperson could not immediately be reached early
on Monday in the United Kingdom. A spokesman for Tesco's South
Korean business said it had no information on the bidding
process.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters in July that
Carlyle Group and MBK Partners were among the
short-listed bidders for Tesco's South Korean business, which
has been valued at about $6 billion.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)