SINGAPORE Aug 27 Asia-focused private equity
firm MBK Partners has partnered with Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings to bid for the South Korea arm of British
retailer Tesco, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The sources declined to be named because the information
remained confidential. A Temasek spokeswoman declined
to comment while a spokesman for MBK could not be immediately
reached.
MBK is competing against Affinity Equity Partners/KKR & Co
consortium and Carlyle Group LP for buying
Tesco's South Korea unit valued at about $6 billion, Reuters has
previously reported..
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additinoal reporting by Joyce Lee in
SEOUL; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)