* Pair bidding against Carlyle, KKR, others
* Carlyle partnered Singapore's GIC
* Rare instance of Temasek and GIC in competing bids
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd has partnered
Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners to bid for the
South Korea arm of British supermarket operator Tesco PLC
, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MBK has already entered the race for the business, valued at
$6 billion. It is vying against Carlyle Group LP and a
consortium comprising Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co
, Reuters reported on Tuesday..
Temasek's latest interest in a consumer-sector deal comes
more than a year after it bought almost a quarter of health and
beauty retailer A.S. Watson, backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li
Ka-shing, for about $5.7 billion in its single biggest
investment.
Temasek, which has 28 percent of its $197 billion portfolio
in financial services, has been diversifying its portfolio in
recent years, moving into consumer and life sciences.
The share of consumer and real estate companies rose to 15
percent of its assets as of March 31 from 11 percent two years
earlier.
A Temasek spokeswoman declined to comment on interest in
Tesco, and a spokesman for MBK could not be immediately reached.
The people familiar with the matter declined to be identified
because the information is confidential.
The people said Temasek's entry marks a rare instance where
the fund is bidding against fellow Singapore sovereign wealth
fund GIC, which has partnered Carlyle.
