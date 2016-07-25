SEOUL, July 25 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
has criticised South Korea's move to deploy an advanced U.S.
anti-missile defence system to counter threats from North Korea,
saying it harmed the foundation of their mutual trust, news
reports said on Monday.
The announcement by South Korea and the United States this
month that they would deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area
Defence (THAAD) unit has already drawn protests from Beijing
that it would destabilize regional security.
The decision to deploy THAAD is the latest move to squeeze
the increasingly isolated North Korea, but China worries the
system's radar will be able to track its military capabilities.
Russia also opposes the deployment.
"The recent move by the South Korean side has harmed the
foundation of mutual trust between the two countries," Wang was
quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency and KBS television as
telling South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se.
Wang and Yun met late on Sunday on the sidelines of the
10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations conference of
foreign ministers in Vientiane.
Yun told Wang that the move was aimed at protecting South
Korea's security and that it would not damage China's security
interests, Yonhap said.
South Korea and the United States have said THAAD would only
be used in defence against North Korean ballistic missiles.
North Korea has launched a series of missiles in recent
months, the latest last week when it fired three ballistic
missiles that it said was a simulated test of preemptive strikes
against South Korean ports and airfields used by the U.S.
military.
The missiles flew 500-600 km (300-360 miles) into the sea
off its east coast and could have hit anywhere in South Korea if
the North intended, the South's military said.
North Korea came under the latest round of United Nations
Security Council sanctions in March after Pyongyang's fourth
nuclear test in January and the launch of a long-range rocket
the following month.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)