SEOUL Aug 6 Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and PAG are among suitors who have submitted eight first-round bids for a controlling stake in Uamco Ltd, South Korea's biggest bad asset management firm, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Six local banks who co-own the buyer of distressed debt are selling a stake of more than 50 percent, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters. The sale is expected to fetch around 500 billion won ($425 million), one person has said.

Other bidders were mostly domestic firms, the Korea Economic Daily reported, adding that Apollo had teamed up with South Korean investment firm PineStreet.

Representatives for New York-based Apollo could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Hong Kong-based PAG declined immediate comment. JPMorgan, which is advising the sellers, declined to comment.

Uamco had total assets of 4.04 trillion won ($3.5 billion) as of end-March, and reported an operating profit of 79.9 billion won ($68 million) in 2014, according to company filings. ($1 = 1,172.6000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)