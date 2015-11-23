(Adds confirmation, details from Pentagon)
SEOUL Nov 23 A U.S. Army Apache helicopter
crashed in central South Korea on Monday during a training
mission, killing two pilots aboard, police and military
officials said.
The attack helicopter went down in the county of Wonju in
Gangwon province, officials said.
The helicopter was assigned to the Second Infantry Division
of the U.S. Army, said Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.
"This happened during a routine training mission and sadly
did kill both pilots," Davis said. "The cause is currently under
investigation."
The identities of the pilots were being withheld pending
notification of their families.
About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea in
joint defence with the South's forces against North Korea. The
two Koreas are in a technical state of war under a truce after
their 1950-53 Korean War.
On Monday, South Korea's military conducted artillery
live-fire drills on islands near a disputed maritime border with
North Korea, ignoring Pyongyang's threat to fire back if any of
the shells landed in its waters.
