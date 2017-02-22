SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday he will seek a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, during the upcoming Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said "face-to-face time" with Mnuchin will make it easier for the two to discuss "deeper issues," to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Seoul.

Yoo did not elaborate on the issues to be discussed.

The G20 meeting will take place in Baden-Baden, Germany on March 17 to 18. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)