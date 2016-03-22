By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 The United States hopes to
talk with China and address its concerns about the possible
deployment of the THAAD missile defense system that Washington
is discussing with Seoul, a senior State Department official
said Tuesday.
Rose Gottemoeller, undersecretary of State for Arms Control
and International Security, stressed that the United States and
South Korea had just begun discussions, and no decision had been
made to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system.
Gottemoeller also emphasized that the system was defensive
in nature and aimed at North Korea, not China.
"THAAD is truly only capable of defending the territory on
which it's deployed. It is not capable of the kind of reach that
the Chinese seem to be afraid that it has," she told reporters
at a breakfast meeting.
"We will be very glad and hope we'll have the opportunity to
sit down and talk with China about those very technical
limitations and facts about the system," she said.
Gottemoeller gave no timetable for a possible meeting.
The United States and South Korea agreed to begin the talks
last month after North Korea launched a long-range rocket on
Feb. 7 carrying what it called a satellite.
Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China, North Korea's
neighbor and main ally, last month underscored China's concerns
about a possible THAAD deployment but seemed to open the door to
a diplomatic solution.
Wang said China understood the desire of the United States
and South Korea to ensure the defense of their own countries,
but Beijing had legitimate concerns that should be addressed.
U.S. military officials have long said the THAAD system is
needed in South Korea, but until North Korea's recent satellite
launch, Seoul had been reluctant to openly discuss its
deployment given the risk of damaging ties with China.
Army Lieutenant General David Mann, commander, U.S. Army
Space & Missile Command, told reporters that the THAAD system
would result in a "huge increase" in missile defense
capabilities on the Korean peninsula. But he said Washington
understood the sensitivity of the discussions given the concerns
raised by China, one of South Korea's key trading partners.
"It's very, very important that we clarify that that radar,
that system is not looking at China," he said. "If the decision
is made to deploy it, that system would be oriented on North
Korea and threats posed by the North Korean military."
The system was designed to intercept and destroy ballistic
missiles inside or just outside the atmosphere during their
final phase of flight.
Mann said the Army would complete training for its fifth
THAAD system by the end of the year. He said Japan was also
interested in the system, as were U.S. military commanders in
Europe and the Middle East.
Once a site was approved and prepared, the THAAD system
could be deployed "in a matter of weeks," Mann said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)