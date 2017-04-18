SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump
administration will review and reform the five-year-old free
trade agreement between the two countries.
Pence said the U.S. trade deficit has more than doubled in
the five years since the U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement
began and there are too many barriers for U.S. businesses in the
country.
"That's the hard truth," Pence told an American Chamber of
Commerce meeting in Seoul. "We have to be honest about where our
trade relationship is falling short".
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on an "America First"
pledge, promising to overhaul trade agreements that he said hurt
U.S. jobs.
