SEOUL, July 8 South Korea said on Friday it has
made a final decision together with the United States to deploy
an advanced missile defense system with the U.S. military
stationed in South Korea to counter North Korea's missile
threat.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile
system will be deployed solely to counter the threat from the
North, South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement,
adding that it aims for a deployment "soon".
China, which has backed tough U.N. sanctions against the
North after Pyongyang's nuclear test and a long-range rocket
launch this year, has objected to the proposed THAAD deployment
in the South as its radar can reach into its territory.
A joint South Korea-U.S. working groups is preparing to
determine the best location for deploying THAAD, the South said.
