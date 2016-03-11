UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 11 South Korea won a partial victory against the United States in a World Trade Organization ruling published on Friday, having challenged U.S. duties imposed on imported washing machines deemed to be subsidised and unfairly priced.
South Korea brought the case to the WTO in August 2013, complaining about the U.S. calculation methods, which are also the subject of a wide-ranging dispute brought against the United States by China.
A WTO panel of three adjudicators rejected several of South Korea's arguments but upheld others. Both countries have 60 days to appeal. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.