MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENEVA, Sept 7 South Korea won an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday in a dispute with the United States over U.S. duties on Korean-made washing machines and reversed part of the earlier ruling that had gone in Washington's favour.
South Korea complained to the WTO in 2014 about the way the United States accused it of unfairly pricing and subsidising its washing machines. A WTO panel of adjudicators partially backed South Korea's case in March but rejected part of its claim.
Wednesday's ruling by the WTO's Appellate Body largely backed South Korea's complaint about the U.S. calculation of "dumping" duties for unfair pricing and upheld its complaint about subsidies, as well as upbraiding the panel for wrongly approving several U.S. Commerce Department methodologies. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Dominic Evans)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.