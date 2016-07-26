UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 26 South Korea rejected a shipment of Argentinian feed wheat after finding unapproved genetically modified strains in the cargo, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
"After testing 72,450 tonnes of feed wheat cargoes imported from Argentina on July 12, an unapproved strain of LMO (living modified organism) was detected and we asked to discard or send all back," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.
South Korea imported 396,900 tonnes of Argentinian feed wheat in June out of total imports of 910,946 tonnes, according to the statement.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources