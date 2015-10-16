SEOUL, Oct 16 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp , Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd and Korea Flour Mills (KFMC) are seeking up to 161,050 tonnes wheat to be sourced from the United States and Australia, according to an Invitation To Bid (ITB) issued by the utilities. Details of the tenders are as follows: CJ's tender for U.S wheat for shipment in February, 2016 will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday. TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 17,300 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 2,300 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 5,600 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 5,800 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 Daehan's tender for Australian wheat for shipment in April, 2016 will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday. TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 43,500 Australian Standard 10.3-11.0 White 6,500 Australian Hard min. 11.5 Daehan's tender for U.S wheat for shipment in February, 2016 will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday. TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 12,50 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,200 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 5,600 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 10,700 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 KFMC's tender for U.S wheat for February to March shipment will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday. TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 13,200 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 600 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 600 Western/Soft White max. 9.0 5,800 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 10,100 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 KFMC's tender for Australian wheat for April to May shipment will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday. TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 26,300 Australian Standard 10.3-11.0 White 4,700 Australian Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)