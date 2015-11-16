SEOUL, Nov 16 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought 24,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Canada in a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The wheat was for shipment in February, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY SUPPLIER 24,900 No. 2 or better Western Red Spring Mitsui (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)