SEOUL, Jan 13 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid, seeking a total of 80,600 tonnes of Australian wheat for arrival in June via tenders. The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the ITB. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) ARRIVAL 37,360 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 June 16 2,640 Australian Hard min. 11.5 June 16 36,040 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 June 30 4,560 Australian Hard min. 11.5 June 30 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)