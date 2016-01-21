UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Jan 21 South Korea's Samyang Corp issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 23,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat for shipment during Apr. 20-May 20 via tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, according to the ITB. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) Commodity PROTEIN(pot) 12,300 Western White/Soft White max. 10.5 700 Western White/Soft White max. 8.5/8.0 2,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 7,700 Northern Spring/ min. 14.0 Dark Northern Spring *Note: The agency is seeking No.1 products. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.