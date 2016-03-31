SEOUL, March 31 South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd has issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 33,000 tonnes of U.S wheat on behalf of DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills, Samyang Corp and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between July and August via tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday. Details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 10,400 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 2,000 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 9,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 11,100 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)