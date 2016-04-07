UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 7 South Korea's CJ Cheijedang Corp has issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 45,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for shipment between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15. The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) PRODUCT PROTEIN(pct) 38,300 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 3,700 Australian Hard min. 11.5 3,000 Australian Premium White min. 10.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.