SEOUL, April 7 South Korea's CJ Cheijedang Corp has issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 45,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for shipment between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15. The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) PRODUCT PROTEIN(pct) 38,300 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 3,700 Australian Hard min. 11.5 3,000 Australian Premium White min. 10.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)