SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's DongAOne issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 23,000 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour Mills, Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment between Dec.1 and 31 via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. Details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) GRAIN TYPE 7,500 No.1 Western White and/or Soft White 1,000 No.1 Western White and/or Soft White 4,500 Hard Red Winter 10,000 Northern Spring and/or Dark Northern Spring (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)