SEOUL, Nov 4 CJ Cheiljedang Corp issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 47,200 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Australia for shipment between March 16 and April 15. The tender will close at 2 pm (0500 GMT) on Friday. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES(M/T) GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 38,000 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 5,700 Australian Hard min. 11.5 3,500 Australian Premium White min. 10.5 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)