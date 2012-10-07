UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
RIYADH Oct 7 Saudi Southern Province Cement Company said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit rose by 11.7 percent over last year's figure due to higher local demand.
The company said net earnings were 201 million riyals ($56 million) in the three months to Sep. 30, compared to 180 million riyals in the third quarter of last year.
The results were 23-percent below that of the second quarter, a decline the company attributed to lower sales during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan when activity slows. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.