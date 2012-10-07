RIYADH Oct 7 Saudi Southern Province Cement Company said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit rose by 11.7 percent over last year's figure due to higher local demand.

The company said net earnings were 201 million riyals ($56 million) in the three months to Sep. 30, compared to 180 million riyals in the third quarter of last year.

The results were 23-percent below that of the second quarter, a decline the company attributed to lower sales during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan when activity slows. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)