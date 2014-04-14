UPDATE 1-Netanyahu's rift with finance minister fuels talk of early Israeli election
* In dispute with coalition ally on public broadcasting agency (Adds finance minister's remarks)
April 14 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 18.1 percent y/y at 1.11 billion yuan ($178.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gef58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* In dispute with coalition ally on public broadcasting agency (Adds finance minister's remarks)
March 19 Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin, a self-described “street reporter” who chronicled New York City life for decades and won acclaim for his coverage of the "Son of Sam" serial killings, died on Sunday morning at age 86.
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nAphFe (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)