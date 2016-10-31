BRIEF-Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away - Economic Times
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
LONDON Oct 31 The cost of insuring exposure to South African debt fell to five-week lows on Monday and sovereign dollar bonds rallied, after the state prosecutor dropped fraud charges against respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
The decision is a dramatic U-turn in a case that has rattled financial markets and drawn accusations of political meddling .
Data from Markit showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) fell 12 basis points from Friday's close to 243 bps, while the average sovereign dollar bond yield spread over U.S. Treasuries contracted 13 bps to 279 bps on the EMBI Global index, the narrowest since early October.
The 2041 and 2044 dollar bonds rose around 1.5 cents in price with the 2025 issue firming 0.9 cent too.
The gains mirror the rally on South African local markets where the rand has firmed close to 2 percent against the dollar and local bond yields have tumbled.
Markets had fretted that Gordhan's departure would undermine efforts to revive economic growth, increasing the risk that South Africa's credit rating would be reduced to "junk". (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)
BEIJING, Jan 26 China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish banks should continue to support any company that shows the "slightest sign of life", Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said, as part of a $65 billion loan guarantee programme aimed at reviving struggling firms.