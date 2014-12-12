* Transit countries counting on economic boost
BELGRADE, Dec 12 As recently as Nov. 21, the
Gazprom subsidiary tasked with building the Serbian leg of
Russia's South Stream gas pipeline issued a call for mechanics,
builders and welders.
Branko Tasevski was among dozens of businessmen hoping to
get a contract for his Veco Welding Company in the northern city
of Zrenjanin, near the planned path of the 422-km stretch of the
pipeline.
South Stream represented the biggest infrastructure
investment in Serbia in the almost 15 years since the former
Yugoslav republic emerged from international isolation with the
fall of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic.
So Tasevski was disappointed when, just 10 days later,
President Vladimir Putin announced in Istanbul that the project
was off, doomed by a legal dispute with the European Union that
has its roots in a deepening standoff between the West and
Russia.
The cancellation deprives south-eastern Europe of an
alternative supply of energy to the disruption-prone route
through Ukraine, but there was a financial cost too. States
along the route with fragile economies were banking on a big
payday from construction, shipment fees and cheaper
gas.
"We thought we'd earn enough to sustain us for the next five
or six years," said Tasevski. "We lost not only potential
profits but also references for future deals."
For Serbia, which has long touted its ties with fellow
Orthodox Christian nation Russia, the blow is particularly
bitter.
In 2008, the country sold a majority stake in its state oil
and gas company, NIS, to Russia's Gazprom in what the
government said at the time was quid pro quo for Moscow routing
South Stream through Serbia.
Gazprom paid what analysts said was a bargain 400 million
euros for the stake in NIS, for two refineries, a network of
petrol stations, exploration rights and other benefits.
The accord, however, included no explicit commitment that
South Stream would indeed be built.
COMPENSATION?
"We sold them the family jewels, as brothers, without asking
for any guarantee that they would make good on their promise,"
said Misa Brkic, columnist for the Serbian weekly Novi Magazin.
"And no one dared voice doubt in a promise from our Russian
brothers," he said.
Serbian Infrastructure Minister Zorana Mihajlovic, an energy
expert, told Reuters: "The Serbian side did not protect its
interests enough. The Russian side came to this market knowing
clearly what it wanted, and got what it wanted; we should learn
from them."
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who expressed surprise at
learning of South Stream's cancellation from news reports, spoke
with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, and
appeared to suggest Serbia expected some kind of compensation.
"Our experts are working and going through all the
contracts," Vucic told reporters. "We will try to resolve all
eventual difficulties and problems on the basis of partners."
Mihajlovic said Serbia's construction sector had directly
lost out on 300 million euros-worth of work.
In an interview with Reuters, she estimated that the project
would have raised gross domestic product (GDP) by at least two
percent. Taken together with the lost opportunity of cheaper gas
supplies, "we're talking about hundreds of millions of euros (in
lost earnings), some say 700 million."
In Bulgaria, former energy minister Rumen Ovcharov estimated
the loss in shipment fees for Bulgaria at $600 million per year.
The investment in building the Bulgarian leg was forecast at
3.5-4 billion euros.
Hungary's section of the pipeline would have run some 300
km. "The costs of the construction would have totalled several
tens of billions of forints, roughly around 100 billion HUF
($403-604 million)," said Attila Holoda, managing director of
energy consultancy firm Aurora Energy Kft in Hungary.
In Slovenia, the newspaper Delo reported on Friday that
state-owned Plinovodi, which manages Slovenia's gas
infrastructure and says it has spent 150,000 euros in
preparation for South Stream, would seek compensation from
Gazprom for the project's cancellation.
Asked to put a price on South Stream's cancellation, Novi
Magazin columnist Brkic said: "It's like trying to calculate the
damages from having two proverbial birds in the bush. The real
damage is in energy security."
