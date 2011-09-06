PORTOVAYA, Russia, Sept 6 Germany's Wintershall, a unit of BASF (BASFn.DE), and France's EDF will each acquire 15 percent stakes in the Gazprom -led South Stream gas pipeline project, while Italy's Eni is to obtain 20 percent, Gazprom's head said on Tuesday.

Gazprom will retain half of the project.

Alexei Miller also said that the shareholder agreement on the size of the stakes in South Stream, a rival project to European Union-backed Nabucco, is expected to be signed on Sept. 16 in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The South Stream pipeline aims to transport up to 63 billion cubic metres of gas to central and southern Europe and the total investment cost is estimated at around $21.5 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)