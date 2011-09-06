UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
PORTOVAYA, Russia, Sept 6 Germany's Wintershall, a unit of BASF (BASFn.DE), and France's EDF will each acquire 15 percent stakes in the Gazprom -led South Stream gas pipeline project, while Italy's Eni is to obtain 20 percent, Gazprom's head said on Tuesday.
Gazprom will retain half of the project.
Alexei Miller also said that the shareholder agreement on the size of the stakes in South Stream, a rival project to European Union-backed Nabucco, is expected to be signed on Sept. 16 in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
The South Stream pipeline aims to transport up to 63 billion cubic metres of gas to central and southern Europe and the total investment cost is estimated at around $21.5 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we