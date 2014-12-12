* Putin dropped South Stream in favour of a route to Turkey
* Gazprom had signed deals worth 1.8 bln euros with pipemakers
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Osamu Tsukimori
MOSCOW/TOKYO, Dec 12 Russia's decision to scrap the South Stream
natural gas pipeline to Europe has left pipeline makers from Japan to Germany
awaiting the fate of deals worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion).
Their hopes are pinned on an alternative pipeline that President Vladimir
Putin has proposed building to Turkey instead of South Stream's planned route
across the Black Sea to Bulgaria.
"If the new pipeline to Turkey is given the green light, the pipeline makers
won't lose anything ... just the volumes (of pipelines) should be recalculated,"
said Ivan Shabalov, head of the Russian Pipemakers Association lobby group.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom had signed deals for two of the four
stages of South Stream.
Plans for the 2,400-kilometre (1,491-mile) pipeline, which Gazprom had
expected to open by 2018, called for an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic
metres of gas, enough to supply almost 15 percent of Europe's annual demand.
Germany's Europipe was supposed to supply half of the pipes for the first
stage, with Russia's United
Metallurgical Company (OMK) and Severstal's Izhora Pipe Mill providing the rest
of it.
Shabalov said Russian pipe suppliers had delivered the pipes for the first
stage and received their money. Europipe did not reply to emailed questions.
For the second stage, Gazprom had signed deals with Japan's Marubeni
, Itochu, Sumitomo as well as with OMK and Severstal.
These pipes have not been delivered.
Italian oil services group Saipem has been notified of a
suspension of activities which include pipe-laying operations. Its chief
executive has said that could mean a loss of 1.25 billion euros in revenue in
2015.
The pipe producers are still awaiting information.
"We have not received notifications ... Our firm has not begun pipe supply
to the project company yet," Sumitomo said by email.
Kirill Molodtsov, Russia's deputy energy minister, told reporters on
Thursday that the first stage of the proposed pipeline to Turkey could be built
in some 2.5-3 years, including preparation of all necessary documentation.
South Stream Transport, operator of the project, declined to comment.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Timothy Heritage and Jason Neely)