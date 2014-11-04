(Corrects number of people in South Sudan who are at risk of
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Oct 31 Aid and some small harvests have
helped stave off a feared famine in South Sudan, but any more
fighting there could still leave millions facing severe hunger
next year, a senior World Food Programme (WFP) official said on
Friday.
The United Nations had warned in May that up to 4 million
people would be on the brink of starvation by the end of 2014,
after months of clashes threatened harvests and shut down aid
programmes.
Development agencies launched a huge appeal and the
response, together with rainfall, meant that "what was
speculated about famine ... (has been) temporarily averted,"
WFP's South Sudan deputy country director, Eddie Rowe, told
Reuters.
About 10,000 people have died and more than a million have
been displaced since fighting broke out between President Salva
Kiir's government forces and rebels allied to his former deputy
Riek Machar in December last year.
Earlier this week rebels attacked Unity State capital
Bentiu, shattering months of relative calm during the rainy
season when sodden roads make fighting and movement of equipment
almost impossible.
Diplomats have said the arrival of the dry season next month
could trigger more fighting despite both sides committing to a
ceasefire in May.
A previous ceasefire was repeatedly violated in the
impoverished country which gained independence from Sudan in
2011 after decades of conflict.
Rowe said recent harvests in the three states worst-hit by
the violence -- Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile -- had been
limited, meaning home-grown food could soon start running low.
"The amount of food that will be available at household
level would be exhausted by December or January and that means
you will have a substantial number of people who would go
without food as of January up to March based on the projections
and indicators that we are collecting," he from South Sudan's
capital by phone.
Any more violence would hamper efforts to get help to those
areas, he added.
"If fighting escalates, particularly in the three conflict
affected states, then we would not be able to deploy staff and
our partners into these locations, which would mean we would not
be able to provide food assistance to large numbers of
individuals," he said.
Rowe said in the last few months of this year 1.5 million
people are expected to be in crisis and emergency phases three
and four on a five-point Integrated Food Security Phase
Classification (IPC) scale where five is famine.
But the number of people in those two phases was projected
to rise to about 2.5 million in the first three months of 2015,
he added.
Rowe also called for the return of a WFP employee who was
abducted two weeks ago in South Sudan's Upper Nile region. He
said harassment of aid workers was on the rise, a trend which
could also worsen the humanitarian crisis.
