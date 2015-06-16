LONDON, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Helicopters
have delivered life-saving supplies to thousands of people
uprooted by fighting in South Sudan to help them survive the
lean season, aid agencies said on Tuesday ahead of a pledging
conference for the conflict-hit country.
Recent violence in the greater Upper Nile region has forced
some 150,000 people to flee to hard-to-reach areas, with many
abandoning their land before they could plant crops, according
to U.N. agencies and aid groups.
Survival kits have been delivered to some 30,000 people in
Unity State in the north. They include mosquito nets, fishing
supplies, water purification tablets and nutritional biscuits
for children.
The number of South Sudanese going hungry - some 4.6 million
people including nearly a million children under five - has
almost doubled since the start of the year.
"Hundreds of thousands of children are malnourished, at risk
of disease and death, yet they are the future doctors, lawyers,
civil servants and community leaders of South Sudan," said
Ronald-Paul Veilleux, International Rescue Committee country
director.
"Not getting aid to them in time further undermines the
development potential of this nation," he said in a statement
ahead of the Geneva pledging conference in which international
agencies are appealing for $1.63 billion.
More than 2 million people have been uprooted since
fighting erupted 18 months ago between forces loyal to President
Salva Kiir and rebels allied with his former deputy, Riek
Machar.
Heavy fighting in Unity and Upper Nile states has forced aid
agencies to suspend activities and in some cases relocate staff,
leaving tens of thousands of people vulnerable.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation said it was
working to ensure the delivery of supplies would not put relief
workers and those in need of aid at further risk of violence.
For many displaced communities, the survival kits could be
the only aid they receive during the next few weeks of the
annual lean season, according to the agencies.
Only 36 percent of the South Sudan Humanitarian Response
Plan 2015 - $656 million - has been funded to date, according to
the United Nations.
