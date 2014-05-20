* More than $600 mln raised at donor conference in Oslo
* Fighting reported Monday night - U.N. official
* South Sudanese president warns of famine
* Planting season, herding, trading disrupted by conflict
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, May 20 More than a third of South Sudan's
population, or 4 million people, will be on the brink of
starvation by the end of 2014 as fighting rages in the world's
newest country, U.N. officials said on Tuesday.
"We are losing time. Farmers should be planting their crops
right now," United Nations' aid chief Valerie Amos told a
donors' conference in Oslo. "If they don't, and if livestock
herders are not able to migrate to grazing areas, people will
run out of food."
Clashes between rebels and government forces have wrecked
food markets and forced people to abandon livestock and land.
The U.N. has estimated that $1.8 billion in aid is needed
for South Sudan, more than the $1.3 billion previously
estimated. Donors including the United States, Britain and
Norway have agreed to give more than $600 million on top of $536
million already pledged.
USAID Assistant Administrator Nancy Lindborg urged South
Sudan's leaders to make sure aid reaches people in need. "All
the money in the world is not going to make a difference if we
can't reach people," she said.
Violence erupted in the oil-producing country in December
after a long power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his
former deputy Riek Machar.
Kiir told the BBC in an interview first broadcast on Monday
that "the civilian population is going to face one of the worst
famines that has ever been witnessed in South Sudan" and
appealed to Machar for an end to the conflict.
"We have to stop this fighting so that we save the people's
lives," Kiir said, adding that aid must reach civilians.
Thousands have died in the violence, often pitting Kiir's
Dinka people against Machar's Nuer.
The two men, under regional and Western pressure, signed a
ceasefire agreement earlier this month. Like the first deal in
January, it quickly broke down, and World Food Programme's
assistant executive director Elisabeth Rasmusson told Reuters
she had reports of clashes in Malakal on Monday night.
Malakal is capital of one of South Sudan's main oil
producing regions.
"We think that by the end of the year, 1.5 million will be
internally displaced, 850,000 will be refugees and 4 million on
the edge of starvation," Toby Lanzer, the U.N.'s humanitarian
coordinator in South Sudan, said on the conference sidelines.
South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011. Fighting
has curbed oil production, which is crucial for its economy.
It has also disrupted planting of sorghum, maize and
groundnuts and forced herders to abandon their animals or lead
them to areas where grazing is poor.
"All this puts tremendous pressure on livelihoods," said
Lanzer. "The biggest message I am getting from South Sudanese is
'give me one month of peace so I can plant and I could look
after my livestock'," he said.
Ethiopian, Kenyan and Ugandan traders responsible for a
large amount of trade in markets have also fled, he said.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Lesley
Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams, Toni
Reinhold)