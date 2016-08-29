JUBA Aug 29 South Sudan's government wants $300
million in aid and loans to support its next budget, as it seeks
to stabilise the country which has been scarred by civil
conflict since achieving independence in 2011.
Last week, the cabinet approved a budget proposal for the
2016/17 fiscal year which nearly tripled spending at 29.6
billion South Sudan pounds ($520 million).
"If it is approved by the transitional National Legislative
assembly (the funding aim) will be around $300 million, for
which we will seek support from the donor community in terms of
grants or external borrowing," Finance Minister Stephen Dau said
in comments broadcast on local Radio Miraya FM.
The world's newest country has been devastated by war since
December 2013, when soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir
clashed in the capital Juba with troops loyal to his former
deputy Riek Machar.
The conflict has hammered the economy and left swathes of
the 11 million population without enough food.
Oil production, South Sudan's main source of revenue, has
tumbled as oil fields have been cut off and global prices have
dropped.
Dau said in 2016/17, the government planned to raise 9
billion South Sudanese pounds in non-oil revenue, a 50 percent
increase from the previous year.
"This financial year budget is different from the last
because it contains reform measures that were advised by the IMF
(International Monetary Fund) in their consultation when they
came here last May. There are reform measures will be taken that
will lead to the increase of non oil revenue," he said.
Juba has also taken loans from Chinese companies, offering
to pay them back with future oil proceeds.
Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Deng Alor said the
country planned to ask China for a $1.9 billion loan - a sum
equal to more than a fifth of its national output - to be used
for infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.
A wobbly peace deal saw Machar return to Juba as deputy
president in April but Kiir appointed a new deputy to replace
him in late July, when he left the capital after street battles
between rival troops.
Machar is now in Khartoum, where he is undergoing treatment
after being picked up this month by U.N. peacekeepers in
Democratic Republic of Congo with a leg injury.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)