* China envoy says Beijing learning in new role
* Bigger economic interests push China to action
* S. Sudan accounts for 5 percent of China oil imports
* Beijing scrapped arms deal with Juba over conflict
By Drazen Jorgic
JUBA, June 5 China is swapping its reserved
diplomacy for a hands-on approach to help resolve a more than
five-month-old rebellion in South Sudan that threatens Beijing's
oil investments.
The subtle change has been evident in months of faltering
peace talks in the Ethiopian capital, where Chinese officials
have been in regular contact with Western diplomats to help
regional African mediators push for a halt to fighting.
Diplomats say the permanent Chinese presence at the Addis
Ababa talks and their frequent lobby chats and closed-door
consultations with diplomats from the United States, Britain and
Norway - the main Western backers of newly independent South
Sudan - shows China's more proactive approach.
When a first ceasefire deal was reached on Jan. 23, a month
after fighting erupted, a senior Western diplomat said China's
Ambassador to Ethiopia, Xie Xiaoyan, joined other envoys by
giving a speech at the signing that set the tone for Beijing's
involvement.
"What's very striking is that ... he was given the floor and
did not vary one bit from what everyone else was saying, which
was basically (telling the South Sudanese factions to) 'Get your
act together'," said the diplomat.
The new line does not mean China plans to abandon its oft
stated policy of steering clear of Africa's internal politics,
but it is an indication of a gradual shift by Beijing as its
stake in Africa's stability grows with expanding investments.
With China now Africa's biggest trading partner, Beijing
could face pressure to extend its new approach to other regions
of Africa where it has growing economic interests.
"The luxury of being the new guy in town is definitely on
the wane now that they have pretty serious assets in these
countries and need to protect them," said Clare Allenson, Africa
analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group.
"They would love to keep the non-interference stance but it
doesn't quite work that way."
For now, South Sudan offers exceptional circumstances to
prompt more proactive Chinese diplomacy: 5 percent of Beijing's
oil imports came from South Sudan when it was pumping at full
tilt. The state firm China National Petroleum Corp
has a 40 percent stake in a joint venture developing the fields.
Oil accounts for about 98 percent of South Sudan's revenue
and while the United States, Britain and Norway are the biggest
donors, they do not have stakes in South Sudanese crude
production.
Washington instead worries about the loss of political face
over the fighting after it trumpeted secession from Sudan in
2011 as a foreign policy success. It has imposed sanctions on
military commanders from both sides to press for a peace deal.
France's Total has exploration concessions in
South Sudan but China's commercial interests are far greater
than those of Western nations.
PEACEKEEPING TROOPS
This has prompted China to push rival factions loyal to
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar to talk. It
also led Beijing to halt negotiations over an arms deal with the
government.
China's ambassador to South Sudan, Ma Qiang, told James Hoth
Mai, the then chief of the government SPLA army, that the arms
agreement was off shortly after the conflict erupted on Dec. 15.
"(The envoy) said: 'We cannot do anything now people are
killing each other. We don't want to contribute to that
killing'," former commander Mai, who was replaced in May,
recounted in an interview with Reuters at his home in Juba.
"China said 'We don't want to escalate this conflict'."
Senior Western diplomats involved in mediation efforts,
which have been led the Intergovernmental Authority on
Development (IGAD), a grouping of eight eastern African
countries, said they were unaware of a Chinese decision to halt
an arms sale but they have no doubt there has been a change.
"The diplomacy of Beijing has clearly stepped up and is more
proactive and more responsive now," said one of the diplomats,
who traces the first sign of a shift to the row between South
Sudan and Sudan in 2012, the year after the two nations split.
China's role was seen as crucial to ending the dispute that
rumbled on for 15 months, halted South Sudan's oil production
and brought the two nations to the brink of war.
"You can see a clear evolution over the past two years,"
said the diplomat.
South Sudan's oil output is now running at a third of the
level it was at in December before the latest conflict erupted,
and is now hovering at about 165,000 barrels per day. Chinese
workers were evacuated from some fields.
That has spurred China on. From the early days of the
conflict, China had said it would play an active role, although
it had not clearly indicated how its actions would change.
"It's a new challenge for us," China's special envoy for
Africa, Zhong Jianhua, said in February. "Since it is new for
us, we ... always do things pretty cautiously like that. We are
not only a participant, but also learning."
In another unusual move for Beijing, U.N. peacekeeping chief
Herve Ladsous said China planned to send a battalion of troops
to join the peacekeeping mission in Sudan.
U.N. officials said this would be the first time China had
contributed a full infantry battalion of about 850 troops to a
U.N. peacekeeping mission. Last year China sent a smaller
"protection unit" to join the U.N. mission in Mali.
"China's support for the United Nations, at this juncture,
is a real demonstration of a commitment to work through a
multilateral institution that's not always associated with
China," said Casie Copeland of the International Crisis Group.
She added that it might indicate "the way forward that we
are going to see China being pushed" by the West and others.
DIRECT INTERVENTION
China has also given more than $1 million to an
IGAD-proposed monitoring mechanism to record violations of a
second ceasefire deal, which was agreed in May after the January
deal collapsed swiftly after it was agreed.
"We have huge interests in South Sudan so we have to make a
greater effort to persuade the two sides to stop fighting and
agree to a ceasefire," Ambassador Ma said in an interview at the
Juba embassy that was accompanied by a computer presentation
about China's role.
In one direct intervention by the Chinese envoy in Juba, Ma
convinced the government to allow the United Nations to relocate
a camp in Juba of 15,000 mostly displaced Nuer people which
faced the prospect of flooding with the onset of rains.
The government had argued against a relocation and instead
wanted to dismantle the camp, where Nuers had sought shelter. It
changed tack after talks with Ma and when China's state oil firm
promised almost $2 million to build the new camp.
"That's been extremely helpful," said Hilde Johnson, the
outgoing chief of the U.N. mission in South Sudan.
At least 10,000 people have been killed and more than 1.3
million displaced since the start of fighting that has largely
run along ethnic lines, pitting Kiir's Dinka people against
Machar's Nuer, two of South Sudan's largest ethnic groups.
The violence sent a new shockwave through a region already
plagued by conflicts, such as the Central African Republic and
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
China's new more assertive approach has been welcomed by
regional African nations, worried about another descent into
chaos that could increase the flow of refugees and derail what
has been for many countries a period of strong growth.
"(China) possesses substantial political, diplomatic and
financial assets, which, if fully applied, would be a
game-changer in the region's peace and security," Kenyan
President Uhuru Kenyatta said at a news conference during a
visit to Nairobi by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in May.
During his African tour, Li repeated the Chinese mantra that
Beijing would not interfere in Africa's internal politics while
also pledging more aid and signing a slew of new contracts.
A more diplomatically active China could provide a welcome
political counterweight for some on the continent, where the
West has often been called to act to police the peace.
"Now China is coming in and it means the West cannot use
their help to hold us hostage any more," said one official in
Uganda, which has been criticised by some Western diplomats for
sending troops to South Sudan in open support of Kiir's forces.
South Sudanese Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin
acknowledged that China was gaining traction on the continent,
citing support for Africa on the U.N. Security Council.
"This has given them the respect in Africa," Benjamin said.
"So when they come to us people will actually listen to them."
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi, Elias
Biryabarema in Kampala, Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Michelle
Nichols in New York; Editing by Edmund Blair and Anna Willard)