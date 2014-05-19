(Adds quotes, details)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA May 19 Cholera has broken out in the
capital of South Sudan where five months of civil war has left
thousands homeless and disrupted food supplies and health
services, according to the World Health Organization.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday nine people
were believed to have died of cholera, which can kill in days if
not treated. An estimated 138 had been registered so far in and
around Juba.
A WHO spokeswoman in Juba told Reuters by phone:
"The outbreak has just started and it's spreading...Although
they are not confirmed, we've got reports that other people in
other areas are equally affected, so it is certainly spreading."
UNICEF has supplied tents, hygiene equipment, clean water
and oral rehydration solutions for a treatment centre. Hundreds
of people have been trained over the past 24 hours to inform and
mobilise communities, the agency said in a statement.
The outbreak began days after South Sudan's army and rebel
forces signed a ceasefire to try to stop five months of
conflict.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said earlier this month
that if fighting continued, half the population of 12 million
will be fleeing, starving or dead by the end of the year.
But aid agencies say even a ceasefire that holds will not
immediately resolve dire humanitarian situation in the country.
Three of the deaths were at a health facility and six were
in the community, she said.
WHO health security chief Keiji Fukuda, speaking on the
sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, said he did
not have details of the latest situation, but added:
"Like any sort of outbreak, particularly where you have one
in a difficult area, (you have) to figure out what's going on
quickly but also get the right kind of help and support which is
needed there."
Cholera is an extremely virulent disease of the small
intestine, often accompanied by severe nausea and diarrhoea. It
can kill within hours if left untreated, but up to 80 percent of
cases can be successfully treated with oral rehydration salts,
the WHO says.
The U.N. children's agency UNICEF said 80,000 people in
South Sudan had been fully vaccinated against cholera, but still
the caseload was doubling every day.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Ralph Boulton)