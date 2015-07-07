LONDON, July 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A cholera
outbreak in war-torn South Sudan has killed at least 32 people,
a fifth of them children under five, and schools have a major
role to play in stemming the spread of the disease, the United
Nations said on Tuesday.
More than 700 cholera cases have been reported in the
capital Juba and Bor, the capital of Jonglei state, in the last
five weeks, according to the U.N. children's agency UNICEF.
"Cholera is a deadly disease that inordinately affects young
children," Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF representative in South
Sudan, said in a statement.
"One of the most powerful ways we can respond to this
outbreak is by equipping schoolchildren with the information and
tools they need to protect themselves and their families."
An intestinal infection often linked to contaminated
drinking water, cholera causes diarrhoea and vomiting, leaving
small children especially vulnerable to death from dehydration.
As many as 5,000 children under five are at risk of dying
from cholera unless urgent action is taken to contain the
outbreak, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said last week.
Children are being encouraged to raise awareness about the
disease among their families and communities in a country where
only one in four adults are literate, according to UNICEF.
UNICEF is also broadcasting cholera prevention messages,
hosting talk shows on radio stations, conducting vaccination
campaigns and training volunteers, teachers and religious
leaders about prevention and early detection of cholera.
Veitch said the cholera outbreak could lead to a devastating
loss of life if it spreads into conflict-hit states where almost
200 health facilities have been closed or destroyed.
"It's a race against time to prevent the spread of cholera
up the river Nile, especially during the rainy season. Our
priority right now is reaching the most vulnerable children who
urgently need clean water and vaccinations," Veitch said.
Health Minister Riek Gai Kok said last month that one of the
casualties had died at a United Nations facility housing
civilians seeking refuge from the civil war raging in the
world's youngest nation state.
The conflict pits forces loyal to President Salva Kiir
against rebels allied with former vice president Riek Machar,
and more than 10,000 people have been killed since the fighting
first erupted in December 2013.
The conflict has also created a humanitarian crisis, as more
than 730,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries and some
1.5 million people have been uprooted within the country,
according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
At least 167 people died in South Sudan in a cholera
outbreak last year, according to the World Health Organization.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change.