JUBA Aug 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton on Friday urged South Sudan and Sudan to end an oil
dispute that has brought the neighbours to the brink of war, in
the highest-level visit of a U.S. official to Juba since its
independence a year ago.
Clinton visited Africa's newest nation for the first time on
Friday, hours after a U.S. Security Council deadline expired for
the neighbours to solve a long list of disputes ranging from
border security to oil payments.
Both nations came to the brink of a full war in April after
border fighting escalated, the worst violence since South Sudan
became independent under a 2005 agreement that ended decades of
civil war with Khartoum.
The duo's messy divorce has left unsolved where to mark the
disputed border and how much landlocked South Sudan should pay
to export its oil through the north. Oil is the lifeline of both
economies.
Clinton said both nations should reach an oil agreement as a
first step to end hostilities. Juba sent both economies into
turmoil when it shut down its oil output in January to stop
Khartoum seizing oil for what the latter called unpaid fees.
"Now we need to get those (oil) resources flowing again,"
Clinton told reporters after meeting South Sudan's President
Salva Kiir for more than one hour in his office where she hugged
him upon arrival.
"A percentage of something is better than a percentage of
nothing," she said, referring to the importance of an oil deal.
"Both countries will need to compromise to close the
remaining gaps between them," she said during her 3-hour visit
to Juba, part of an 11-nation African tour.
The African Union has been trying to mediate between the
neighbours but talks have made little progress. Both sides have
made some concessions in oil talks but remain far apart from a
deal.
Sudan insists it wants a border security agreement first
before agreeing on oil. Khartoum accuses South Sudan of
supporting rebels in two southern border states, claims some
diplomats find credible despite denial from Juba.
South Sudan itself accuses Khartoum of often bombing its
side of the border. Although Khartoum denies this Reuters
reporters have witnessed several such aerial attacks.
The United States is the biggest supporter of South Sudan
which Washington helped guide through years of talks with
Khartoum that led to independence in July 2011.
Prior to her Juba visit, Clinton called Sudanese Foreign
Minister Ali Ahmed Karti on Wednesday to signal continued U.S.
support for both nations to settle all disputes peacefully,
Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.
Washington shuns Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir who
has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war
crimes in the Darfur region. The United States also has a trade
embargo on Sudan for its past role of hosting Islamist militants
such as Osama bin Laden.
