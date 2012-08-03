(Adds quotes, S.Sudan foreign minister, details)
By Andrew Quinn
JUBA Aug 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton urged South Sudan and Sudan on Friday to end an oil
dispute that has brought the neighbours to the brink of war,
during the highest-level visit of a U.S. official to Juba since
its independence a year ago.
Clinton began her first visit to Africa's newest nation just
hours after a U.N. Security Council deadline expired for the
neighbours to solve a long list of disputes ranging from border
security to oil payments.
The two nations came to the brink of a full war in April
after border fighting escalated, the worst violence since South
Sudan became independent in July last year under a 2005
agreement that ended decades of civil war with Khartoum.
The messy divorce failed to clarify where the border lay and
how much landlocked South Sudan should pay to export its oil
through the north. Oil is the lifeline of both economies.
Clinton said the two nations should reach an oil agreement
as a first step to ending hostilities. Juba sent both economies
into turmoil when it shut down its oil output in January to stop
Khartoum seizing oil for what the latter called unpaid fees.
"This is a delicate moment.. . Now we need to get those (oil)
resources flowing again," Clinton told reporters after meeting
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir for more than one hour in
his office, where she hugged him upon arrival.
"A percentage of something is better than a percentage of
nothing," she said, referring to the importance of an oil deal.
"Both countries will need to compromise to close the
remaining gaps between them," she said during her 3-hour visit
to Juba, part of an 11-nation African tour.
South Sudanese Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial said Juba
had made a "generous offer" to Sudan of a higher oil transit fee
and a $3.2 billion package to compensate it for the loss of oil.
"We hope the international community, with the U.S.
leadership, can persuade the Republic of Sudan to accept that,"
Nhial said at a joint news conference with Clinton.
STILL FAR APART
The African Union has been trying to mediate between the
neighbours but talks have made little progress. Both sides have
made some concessions on oil but remain far from a deal.
Sudan insists it wants a border security agreement first,
before agreeing on oil. Khartoum accuses South Sudan of
supporting rebels in two of its southern border states, claims
some diplomats find credible despite Juba's denials.
South Sudan itself accuses Khartoum of often bombing its
side of the border. Although Khartoum denies this, Reuters
reporters have witnessed several such aerial attacks.
Clinton vowed continued support for South Sudan, which
Washington helped guide through years of talks with Khartoum
that led to independence in July 2011.
Before her Juba visit, Clinton called Sudanese Foreign
Minister Ali Ahmed Karti on Wednesday to signal continued U.S.
support for both nations to settle all disputes peacefully, the
Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.
Washington shuns Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir,
who has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for
war crimes in the Darfur region. The United States also has a
trade embargo on Sudan for its past role of hosting Islamist
militants such as Osama bin Laden.
Clinton later flew back to Uganda, where she had first
arrived coming from Senegal, for talks with President Yoweri
Museveni - a U.S. security ally who nevertheless faces criticism
for his authoritarian policies at home.
Clinton will thank Museveni for helping in Somalia, where
Ugandan troops form the backbone of an African Union
peacekeeping force battling to restore order to the Horn of
Africa nation after it was overrun by al Shabaab Islamist
insurgents.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tim Pearce)