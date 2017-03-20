JUBA, March 20 A plane belonging to a small South Sudanese airline crash-landed at the airport of the northwestern town of Wau on Monday, injuring several passengers, local aid workers said.

"No one died but there are a number of injured people right now," one of the local aid workers near the scene of the crash told Reuters.

Officials could not immediately be reached for further information.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Gareth Jones)