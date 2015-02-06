(Corrects Feb. 5 story to say in para 1 that WFP said the
NAIROBI Feb 5 A South Sudanese civil servant
and two humanitarian workers have been freed by rebels who
detained them when their U.N. World Food Program helicopter
landed in a rebel-held region, a WFP spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
The incident came at a sensitive time in the world's newest
country with President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek
Machar seeking to seal a deal to end a conflict that has ravaged
the oil-producing state since December 2013.
WFP said in a statement that the three had been picked up.
The agency said the plane was following its regular route at
the time of the incident, but a government official said the
plane had landed in a rebel-controlled area by mistake.
"It is unacceptable to harass or detain people travelling on
a humanitarian asset," WFP said. "We call on all parties to
recognise and respect the neutrality of these humanitarian
flights and to refrain from interfering with the delivery of
lifesaving humanitarian assistance to people in need."
The helicopter was carrying Isaiah Chol, chairman of South
Sudan's statistics and census commission, and two South Sudanese
employed by the Lutheran World Federation.
They were meant to fly from one government-controlled area
to another in the Jonglei region but landed instead in a
rebel-held region, government officials said.
The Lutheran World Federation said two of its international
workers were on the same helicopter but were not detained.
Rebel officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
