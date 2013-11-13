JUBA Nov 13 South Sudan's parliament ordered
the central bank on Wednesday to reverse Monday's devaluation of
the local currency after prices jumped overnight, a central bank
official said on Wednesday.
South Sudan, faced with a currency problem since it gained
independence from Sudan in July 2011, devalued its pound by 34
percent late on Monday to bring it onto a par with the black
market.
The central bank official said the new rate had swiftly led
to a rise in prices at a time the costs of fuel, water, and
imported food stuffs were already increasing sharply because of
a shortage of supplies.
"Parliament wanted the rate put back, so it will be done
tomorrow," said a central bank spokesman who declined to be
named as he is only temporarily in the role.
The devaluation was part of reforms intended to bring the
foreign exchange market into the formal economy in a bid to
lower short-term volatility and provide more reliable access to
foreign exchange, according to the central bank.
On Tuesday, the Bank of South Sudan had indicated the
official exchange rate as one dollar to 4.5 pounds from 2.95
pounds before the devaluation.
"The adjustment had already made prices start to rise, the
market had already been affected," the bank spokesman said.
Prices of imported goods on sale in the capital, Juba, were
already rising sharply before the devaluation because heavy
rains had flooded and blocked the main road to Uganda, a main
trade route.