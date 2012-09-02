* South Sudan has limited diplomatic presence
* New ambassador hopes for breakthrough in Sudan talks
By Mading Ngor
JUBA, Sept 2 South Sudan has appointed its first
ambassador to the United Nations, bolstering a small and
inexperienced diplomatic corps w h ich has been struggling to make
the new nation's case in disputes with Sudan over oil and the
shared border.
South Sudan seceded from its northern neighbour in July last
year under a 2005 peace deal, and has been trying to build up
state institutions after decades of devastating civil war.
Nearly a year after declaring independence, Juba had only
managed to set up about half of the 22 embassies it set as its
initial goal, the foreign minister told Reuters in June.
Francis Deng, a respected scholar and former special adviser
to the U.N. Secretary General on the prevention of genocide, has
been appointed South Sudan's permanent representative to the
United Nations.
Deng told Reuters he would work to improve the South's
"waning" image abroad, but that it would not be easy.
"South Sudan has gone from people being very sceptical about
its independence to supporting it, to now feeling somewhat
negative," he said.
Having a UN ambassador could help South Sudan gain other
nations' support in its disagreements with Sudan. The two
countries have yet to work out a list of issues related to
partition, and the disputes have at times turned violent.
In April, South Sudan occupied an oil-producing region long
held by Sudan, provoking widespread condemnation. South Sudan
said the land was disputed, but its poor diplomatic presence
made that case harder to sell, diplomats said at the time.
South Sudan withdrew from the region under pressure, and
tension has since eased.
Deng said he hoped for a breakthrough between the two sides
at African Union-brokered talks resuming this week in Ethiopia.
"I believe that we have probably gone through the worst
already, and that an agreement is in sight," he said. "In fact
the agreement has been reached, it's just that it's supposed to
be a package and so the other elements have to be included."
A deal between the two sides on border security could open
the way to resuming oil exports, which the landlocked South shut
down in January in a dispute with Khartoum over how much it
should pay to send the crude through Sudan.
The move wiped out 98 percent of South Sudan's state
revenues, and Deng said this would affect the funds available
for diplomats representing the South.
"I'm quite impressed the South has been able to function
this far with no revenues from oil," he said. "I still don't
fully understand how that's possible."
South Sudan voted overwhelmingly to secede in a 2011
referendum promised by the peace deal that ended the civil war.
Some 2 million people died in the conflict, fought over
religion, ethnicity, oil and ideology.
