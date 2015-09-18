By Denis Dumo
JUBA, Sept 18 The death toll in South Sudan from
the explosion of a fuel truck this week has risen to 182, a
regional official said on Friday.
The blast occurred on Wednesday as crowds gathered around
the tanker to gather fuel after it had veered off the road. An
official had earlier said the toll could keep rising as South
Sudan did not have adequate facilities to treat the burns.
"The death toll has increased to 182 people. However, we are
now on the ground evacuating some serious cases to a safe
location for medical attention," Wilson Thomas Yanga, Maridi
County Commissioner, told Reuters.
Maridi is in Western Equatoria, the region where the blast
took place.
Such incidents have happened before in the east African
region where fuel tankers often have to travel long distances
along potholed roads and pass through poor communities.
There are almost no tarmac roads in South Sudan, one of
Africa's poorest nations, which has been mired in conflict since
December 2013. Rebels and the government signed a peace deal in
August, although the ceasefire has already been violated.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny had said Wednesday's
incident was not related to the conflict. "This was an
accident," he said.
In June 2013, at least 30 people were killed and scores more
injured when a broken-down fuel tanker exploded on a highway in
Uganda while they were trying to siphon fuel.
